Republic of Singapore Navy welcomes two new submarines into service

RSS Invincible and RSS Impeccable are the first two submarines in the four-strong Type 218SG or Invincible-class, which are being built by German defence company ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) for the RSN.

Invincible and Impeccable are variants of the Type 214 submarines that Germany had originally developed for the export market. TKMS said the design of the Type 218SG boats is based on a low signature, while an air-independent propulsion (AIP) system gives the boats long underwater endurance.