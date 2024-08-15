Republic of Korea Navy submarine back in service following upgrades

The modernisation on the 1998-built ROKS Jung Woon, the sixth Jang Bogo-class boat, began in March 2023 and was completed earlier this year in time for its formal return to service with the ROKN on Monday, August 12. The works were undertaken at the facilities of Hanwha Ocean.

Jung Woon is now fitted with locally built advanced combat systems that will significantly enhance its ability to detect, identify, and intercept surface and subsurface threats. These include an improved periscope and a new type of towed sonar that will enable detection of hostile submarines over greater distances.