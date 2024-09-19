Qatar’s navy set to enter the submarine world
The small Persian Gulf state of Qatar maintains a very independent foreign policy, which includes notably cordial relations with Iran (unusual for an Arab nation). Revenue from its vast reserves of liquefied natural gas enables Qatar to finance large and modern armed forces, including a 120-vessel navy that includes corvettes, patrol ships, fast attack craft, and amphibious warfare vessels.
Now, the Qatari Emiri Navy (QEN) is set to become the latest naval force to form a submarine arm. Under test at La Spezia in Italy is the first of two 23-metre subs for the QEN.
The boats, constructed by Italian submarine specialist M23, each have a length of 23 metres and a top underwater speed of 12 knots. They can dive to a depth of 200 metres and are armed with twin tubes for 553mm torpedoes. The crew of six can be augmented by a similar number of special forces personnel.
There are a number of likely motives behind this move by the Qataris. Firstly, a major consideration is the maintenance of naval parity with neighbouring nations. The UAE is working on an indigenously-built submarine (pictured above), reputedly destined for Ukraine, and is also in discussions with Beijing over possible submarine acquisition. Saudi Arabia, for its part, is pursuing a submarine acquisition project.
Secondly, Doha is also probably eying developments off Yemen, where the Houthi rebels’ maritime forces (increasingly referred to as the “Yemeni Navy”) are making increased use of undersea and semi-submersible vehicles in their campaign of attacks on merchant vessels transiting the Red Sea.
Finally, the Qataris might feel confident that experienced submarine builder and operator Iran will provide assistance in building a viable submarine force.