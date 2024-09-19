Qatar’s navy set to enter the submarine world

There are a number of likely motives behind this move by the Qataris. Firstly, a major consideration is the maintenance of naval parity with neighbouring nations. The UAE is working on an indigenously-built submarine (pictured above), reputedly destined for Ukraine, and is also in discussions with Beijing over possible submarine acquisition. Saudi Arabia, for its part, is pursuing a submarine acquisition project.

Secondly, Doha is also probably eying developments off Yemen, where the Houthi rebels’ maritime forces (increasingly referred to as the “Yemeni Navy”) are making increased use of undersea and semi-submersible vehicles in their campaign of attacks on merchant vessels transiting the Red Sea.

Finally, the Qataris might feel confident that experienced submarine builder and operator Iran will provide assistance in building a viable submarine force.