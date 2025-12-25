Philly Shipyard can build nuclear submarine for US Navy, executive says

Hanwha's Philly Shipyard has the capability to build a nuclear-powered submarine for the US Navy, said Alex Wong, global Chief Strategy Officer at Hanwha Group, according to a statement from the South Korean company on Thursday.

"The US Government's commitment to nuclear-powered submarine capability, its own and of the allies is very strong," Wong said during the Hanwha's media day at the shipyard in Philadelphia on Monday. "We stand ready to fulfil the ability to build those submarines here in Philly when the governments are ready."