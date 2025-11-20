Pentagon orders five additional Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines

The Pentagon has awarded General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) a US$2.28 billion cost-only modification to a previously awarded contract for additional advance procurement and advance construction of five Columbia-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs) and to support additional program execution in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement 252.232-7998.

Work will be performed in Groton, Connecticut (70 per cent); Newport News, Virginia (15 per cent); and Quonset Point, Rhode Island (15 per cent), and is expected to be completed by December 2031.