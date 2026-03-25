Partnership to put up new submarine maintenance centre in Singapore

German naval shipbuilder TKMS and the marine arm of Singapore's ST Engineering have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the establishment of a joint service and maintenance centre for the various international operators of submarines manufactured by TKMS.

The Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) Type 218SG or Invincible-class submarines were all built by TKMS (then known as ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems).

TKMS and TKMS Singapore have also been working together with ST Engineering’s marine arm on a contract for the through-life support of the 218SG class.