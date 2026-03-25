Partnership to put up new submarine maintenance centre in Singapore

German naval shipbuilder TKMS and the marine arm of Singapore's ST Engineering have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore the establishment of a joint service and maintenance centre for the various international operators of submarines manufactured by TKMS.
The Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) Type 218SG or Invincible-class submarines were all built by TKMS (then known as ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems).
TKMS and TKMS Singapore have also been working together with ST Engineering’s marine arm on a contract for the through-life support of the 218SG class.
TKMS has established the local company TKMS Singapore to support the RSN and ST Engineering in maintenance and service activities.
As stipulated in the MOU, both companies will explore joint opportunities for overhaul, maintenance, logistical support, modernisations, and modification orders to navies operating TKMS-built submarines in the future.
Both TKMS and ST Engineering intend to offer their service and maintenance capabilities to the German Navy and other international users of TKMS submarines.