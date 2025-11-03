Pakistan eyes 2026 launch for first Chinese Hangor-class sub in $5b arms deal

The Pakistan Navy expects its first Chinese-designed submarine to enter active service next year, the country's top admiral told Chinese state media, bolstering Beijing's bid to counter regional rival India and project power toward the Middle East.

A deal under which Islamabad will take delivery of eight Hangor-class submarines by 2028 is "progressing smoothly", Admiral Naveed Ashraf told the propaganda rag Global Times in an interview published on Sunday, adding the submarines would boost Pakistan's ability to patrol the North Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean.

The update on the Chinese submarine deal follows Pakistan's air force using Chinese-made J-10 fighter jets in May to shoot down an Indian Air Force Rafale aircraft, made by France.