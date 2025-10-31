OPINION | Why South Korea wanted a submarine deal with the US—and what it may mean for Australia

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has pulled off a diplomatic coup by persuading US President Donald Trump not only to assist South Korea’s nuclear submarine ambitions, but to abandon decades of US resistance to Seoul applying nuclear power for military purposes.

Among the news from this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump’s October 30 announcement that he had approved South Korea’s request to construct nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) with US technical assistance was the most surprising.

Australians have agonised over the possibility that Trump would reject AUKUS and its support for Australian SSNs as a legacy of Joe Biden’s presidency. But Lee had the cunning to realise the reverse possibility, that Trump could be persuaded to repeat the nuclear technology transfer grand-bargain formula in his own name with another ally—and not necessarily its most trusted one at that.