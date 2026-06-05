OPINION | Submarine plan U-turns: why public trust on AUKUS is falling

Black is white and up is down. There’s a reason Australians are losing trust in their government and in public officials, and it’s been on display in the unhappy land of submarines and our defence department.

In just a few weeks, we’ve had two major U-turns on what our country is doing with submarines. One on the subs our navy actually has – the six Collins-class subs – and one on AUKUS, where old subs turn out to be much better than new ones.

Each time, the ministers and officials involved – including our nation’s most senior military officers – have insisted either that nothing has really changed, or that the new plans are even better than what they told us was perfect before. Years of hearing one thing from them seems to be something we should forget or not mention as we sign on to their new narrative of perfection and progress.

This kind of verbal gymnastics makes it hard to trust what they tell us.

And it matters because there is one thing that has stayed constant through all this – apparently submarines are the critical thing that Australia’s military needs to protect us all in our dangerous world. So, getting this area of defence right and ensuring the public – and taxpayers – have confidence they’ve got this right should be at the top of their to do list.

U-turn number one: the Collins life extension that now isn’t

U-turn number one came with the Collins-class life of type extension (LOTE). The Collins subs are getting on in years. They were meant to last about 30 years, with the first one getting retired in 2026, and the other five going off to submarine heaven every two years after that until the last one left in 2036. But because replacement subs have been delayed – and now the AUKUS subs won’t start to arrive until 2032 at best – the navy wanted to keep using the Collins for longer. In fact, much longer.

So, defence planners came up with the “Collins LOTE” program, a AU$6 billion (US$4 billion) project to upgrade the ageing diesel-electric subs so they could stay reliable and capable against the regional threats out to 2048. Each boat would get upgrades to allow it to be kept in service for 10 years more after a two-year LOTE upgrade.

And Defence worked on this plan for 10 years. Unfortunately, the plan was deeply flawed from the start and slowly collapsed. It was going to put new types of main motor, diesel generators, propulsion and power systems into the subs. But the new main motors and diesel generators would have meant shuffling everything else around in the submarine to fit them in, and the resulting submarines would have had to spend even more time on the surface “snorting” to get rid of toxic gases and recharge their batteries than they do now.

That would have made them less capable and more vulnerable – a bizarre outcome for an upgrade, because a big reason we’ve been told our navy needs nuclear-powered subs is that diesel-electric ones are way too vulnerable when they are surfaced and snorting…..