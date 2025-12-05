OPINION | South Korea's nuclear submarine gamble raises prospect of underwater arms race in Asia

South Korea's pursuit of nuclear-powered submarines is gaining traction following President Donald Trump's endorsement, ending decades of US resistance in a move that could reshape Asia's security landscape and escalate an underwater arms race.

Seoul has long sought to join the elite group of nations operating nuclear submarines to counter North Korea. Trump's approval removed a key barrier by granting access to fuel under a nuclear agreement between the countries.

Still, South Korea's rapidly developing programme could irk China and pressure Japan to develop similar capabilities, analysts and former military officials say.

"Submarines are highly effective attack systems. An arms race in the region is inevitable," said Choi Il, a retired South Korean Navy submarine captain.

Seoul argues nuclear propulsion is crucial to counter North Korea's undersea threats, including submarine-launched ballistic missiles. It has repeatedly said it will not acquire nuclear weapons and respects the non-proliferation regime.