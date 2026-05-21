OPINION | More risk and cost: de-scoped Collins-class upgrade boosts calls for Australia to consider Japanese subs

The reduced Collins-class submarine life-of-type extension (LOTE) program, announced on Tuesday, May 19, will cost more than previously expected and deliver less capability. The Australian Government’s decision to cut back the scope of the work also increases the risk to Australia’s possession of a modern, crewed submarine capability in the next decade.

AUKUS remains the best partnership for Australia to acquire the nuclear-propelled submarines necessary for Australia to manage the most dangerous era since World War II. But the now elevated risk of losing adequate conventional submarine capability in the meantime strengthens the case for preparing a Japanese fallback option.

Canberra should approach Tokyo to see how it could buy or lease Japanese submarines should they be required in the 2030s.