OPINION | Japan's new leader could provide Australia's submarine lifeline

Whoever wins this weekend’s contest to lead Japan’s ruling party could throw Australia the lifeline it desperately needs to secure the future of AUKUS Pillar One amid doubts about the program’s viability.

A submarine program co-developed with Japan could ensure Australia has the naval capabilities, in a timely manner, to respond to threats in our near region, thereby complementing and strengthening AUKUS while reinforcing the pact’s aim of deterrence.

The Indo-Pacific is a primary flashpoint in international security. In recent years, the region has seen an increase in Chinese assertiveness and aggression. For example, the China Coast Guard poses a significant threat to Indonesia’s territorial integrity and maritime economy, forcing Jakarta to harden its security posture in the North Natuna Sea and bolster its own naval capabilities.