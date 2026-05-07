OPINION | Hedging our bets: a Japanese option for managing risk in the AUKUS optimal pathway

Japan is unlikely to join the submarine component of the AUKUS defence partnership between Australia, Britain and the United States, but it could help mitigate the risks associated with Australia’s acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines. This topic should be on the agenda for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s visit this week.

While AUKUS remains the best mechanism for ensuring partner nations’ future defence, all three governments acknowledge that there are substantial risks already identified in the AUKUS "optimal pathway". An ASPI report released earlier this week made the case for a Japanese option to cover a submarine capability gap that might emerge from these risks.

Nuclear-powered submarines under government control will give Australia a critical defensive capability while helping all three AUKUS nations deter China. AUKUS naysayers who argue the partnership should be terminated, including on the basis that it reduces Australian sovereignty, rarely provide any realistic alternative. But risks do exist. The challenge is to neither get swept up by concerns around US or British reliability nor sweep known risks under the rug.