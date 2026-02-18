OPINION | Britain demonstrates commitment to AUKUS through submarine visit to Australia

The imminent visit to Perth of a British nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) clearly demonstrates Britain’s commitment to AUKUS, going ahead despite the Royal Navy’s current challenges in deploying its SSNs. The visit is also a reminder of the benefits to all three members of the security partnership.

While concerns have been raised about Britain’s capacity to carry its burden in the submarine program, its involvement is not the riskiest aspect of Australia’s acquisition plan. The largest risks are closer to home.

The submarine hasn’t been officially identified but can be assumed to be HMS Anson, reportedly the only British SSN available for deployment. One of six completed Astute-class submarines, Anson should arrive at HMAS Stirling, a naval base just south of Perth, within a few weeks.