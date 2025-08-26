OPINION | Australia abandoning AUKUS pillar one would gravely damage the US alliance

An article in The Strategist by Mike Keating and Jon Stanford on August 22 calling for abandoning the nuclear-submarine element of AUKUS is unconvincing.

Most fundamentally, the authors, while arguing that the agreement aligns Australia too closely with US strategy, propose a solution that would gravely damage the alliance.

Their target is AUKUS pillar one, which envisages Australia acquiring nuclear attack submarines (SSNs) of the Virginia-class in the 2030s and the SSN-AUKUS class in the 2040s and 2050s. If we followed their advice, Australia would indefinitely have no credible submarine capability.

Part of their proposed alternative, buying 12 SSNs of the French Suffren-class, is impracticable: there’s no reason assume that France would take another risk on a submarine deal with Australia. It has been burned once by Australia, when the government decided in 2021 to cancel construction of submarines to a French diesel design. Once bitten; twice shy.

Worse, if Australia walked away from AUKUS pillar one, France would see yet another failure by Canberra to stick with a commitment.