OPINION | AUKUS Pillar One will be won or lost on workforce

The success of Australia’s nuclear submarine program will depend on whether workforce, education and migration policy can keep pace with defence ambition.

AUKUS, especially its submarine element, Pillar One, has become much more than a defence capability program. It is now a national undertaking that will reshape Australia’s industrial base.

"AUKUS is housing policy. AUKUS is education and skills policy. AUKUS is migration policy." South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas’s remarks at the opening session of ASPI’s 2026 Defence Conference last month captured the challenge facing Australia’s largest and most ambitious defence project. If AUKUS is genuinely a national endeavour, then its success will depend as much on education, migration and workforce policy as it does on defence planning.

The political foundations are stronger than many anticipated. Since AUKUS was announced, all three partner nations have changed governments or leaders. Each has reviewed the agreement and reaffirmed its commitment. As Malinauskas observed, "every country has thoroughly scrutinised politically the AUKUS proposition and endorsed it".

Australia cannot simply buy this capability; it must build the workforce and industrial base needed to sustain it.