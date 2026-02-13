OPINION | An AUKUS visa could ease submarine skills shortages

AUKUS needs its own visa. The security partnership’s pillar one needs a smooth path for workers to move between member countries to help fill skills shortages that are impeding the effort to build and operate nuclear submarines.

Studies reveal that Australia has an estimated shortfall of 110,000 skilled trades workers. Major AUKUS projects, such as the AU$30 billion (US$21 billion) expansion of Perth’s Henderson shipyard, are competing for talent within the same constrained labour pool as large infrastructure and energy projects.

While existing visa programs can facilitate the entry of skilled workers into Australia, the United States or Britain, they’re not fully fit for purpose for this time-sensitive project. The US E-3 visa is available to Australians in speciality occupations but has academic requirements, while Australia’s skills in demand visa presently has waiting times of up to seven months.