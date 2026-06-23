OPINION | A tiny fleet of nuclear submarines comes at the cost of a weaker Australian military

Three months ago, I asked how many American nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs) it would take to open the Strait of Hormuz. For the record, the US has around 52.

Some called this question ridiculous. It seems the point flew over their heads. Of course the question is ridiculous. That’s the whole point: that’s not what SSNs are designed to do.

Let me phrase this a little more obviously. How many submarines does it take to put out a bushfire? To fight crime? Treat cancer?

AUKUS will cost Australian taxpayers around AU$23,750 (US$16,540) each. Every single Australian taxpayer has already sent AU$233 (US$162) in non-refundable, untraceable donations to the UK and US to help their lagging submarine industrial bases (for comparison, a new hospital costs taxpayers about AU$96/US$69 each).