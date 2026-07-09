Norwegian authorities warn of mercury contamination from sunken WW2 submarine

Authorities in Norway have warned that the wreckage of a submarine that sank off the country's coast in the closing months of World War II has begun leaking mercury into the surrounding waters.

The German Type IX U-boat U-864 has been lying at a depth of 150 metres in the North Sea just off Vestland County since February 9, 1945, when she was sunk by a torpedo fired by the British Royal Navy V-class submarine HMS Venturer. This engagement made U-864 the first submarine in history to be sunk by a hostile submarine while both were submerged.

The Norwegian Coastal Administration (Kystverket) said that U-864 was laden with 60 tons of mercury at the time of her loss, and that the mercury has already begun seeping from her wreck, thus raising fears of contamination affecting wild fish stocks and nearby salmon farms.