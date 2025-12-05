Norway buys two more German subs at higher cost amid market demand

Norway plans to buy two more submarines from Germany and separately some long-range artillery, the defence ministry said on Friday, at a much higher cost than before, partly due to high demand for military equipment.

The submarine order comes on top of four submarines the Nordic country ordered from Germany's Thyssenkrupp in 2021 for NOK45 billion ($4.5 billion) at the time. The new submarines will also be ordered from Thyssenkrupp's marine division, which was recently spun off as TKMS.