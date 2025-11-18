North Korea says US-South Korea fact sheet shows confrontational stance

North Korea said on Tuesday the joint fact sheet that the United States and South Korea announced last week cements the two countries' confrontational stance against North Korea, and North Korea will take countermeasures, according to state media KCNA.

"The joint agreement documents, released for the first time since the US and South Korea's regime changes, are indicative that US-South Korea will remain confrontational to us...and the US-South Korea alliance will evolve to a more dangerous state, signaling a more volatile regional security situation," KCNA said in an opinion piece.