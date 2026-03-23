Newly opened facility Alabama facility to manufacture submarine components

Manufacturing company Hadrian has officially opened a new facility in Cherokee, Alabama, for the mass production of components for the US Navy's Virginia-class attack submarines and Columbia-class ballistic missile submarines.

The 2.2 million-square-foot (200,000-square-metre) site will host a highly-automated factory built in fulfilment of a US$2.4 billion investment. The navy will invest US$900 million, provided under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, while private capital will be responsible for the remaining US$1.5 billion.

"This factory is the first of three facilities designed to address the most critical bottlenecks in the maritime industrial base," said US Secretary of the Navy John Phelan at the facility's formal opening on Friday, March 20.

Using advanced manufacturing techniques, workers at the new factory will be able to mass produce components that are needed to build Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines.