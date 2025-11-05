New government body to provide oversight of Australia's naval nuclear propulsion capabilities

The Australian Government has established a new statutory agency responsible for the effective regulatory oversight of Australia’s naval nuclear propulsion capabilities.
The Australian Naval Nuclear Power Safety Regulator (ANNPSR) will provide independent assurance that the highest standards of nuclear safety and radiological protection are upheld, the Australian Department of Defence said recently.
Michael Drake has been appointed as the inaugural Director-General of the new regulatory agency. He most recently served as the Executive Director of Operations with the Australian Maritime Safety Authority. Prior to that, he served for 15 years in the Royal Australian Navy, including time aboard some of the service's Collins-class submarines.
Commencing with over 70 trained staff, ANNPSR has been working closely with the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency, the Australian Government authority on radiation protection and nuclear safety, to ensure a smooth transition of regulatory oversight.
The new agency is headquartered in Canberra and has a presence across Australia as well as overseas with personnel embedded in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Over the coming years, it will continue to expand its footprint in Western Australia and South Australia.