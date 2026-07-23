New $344m contract amendment signed for Italian Navy submarine project

Fincantieri has signed a contract amendment worth approximately €317 million ($344 million) with the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) under the U212 NFS submarine programme.

The agreement expands the scope of work for four new submarines being built for the Italian Navy at the company's integrated shipyard in Muggiano.

The contract brings forward the delivery of the fourth submarine from 2034 to 2032. This schedule adjustment will allow the Italian Navy to receive one new submarine annually starting in 2029.