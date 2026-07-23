New $344m contract amendment signed for Italian Navy submarine project

Fincantieri has signed a contract amendment worth approximately €317 million ($344 million) with the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) under the U212 NFS submarine programme.
The agreement expands the scope of work for four new submarines being built for the Italian Navy at the company's integrated shipyard in Muggiano.
The contract brings forward the delivery of the fourth submarine from 2034 to 2032. This schedule adjustment will allow the Italian Navy to receive one new submarine annually starting in 2029.
The contract amendment incorporates new countermeasure systems developed by group subsidiary WASS, marking their first operational adoption on Italian national submarines.
Fincantieri stated that the amendment also enhances logistics support activities to maintain long-term operational availability and efficiency for the fleet.
The U212 NFS vessels represent an evolution from the earlier U212A class, incorporating lithium-ion propulsion batteries and a new combat management system. Fincantieri Chief Executive Officer Pierroberto Folgiero noted that the underwater business is now one of the company's growth pillars.