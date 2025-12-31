Los Angeles-class submarine returns to Guam following Indo-Pacific deployment

The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis returned to its homeport at Naval Base Guam on December 19, 2025.
The vessel concluded a routine deployment in the Indo-Pacific region as part of the forward-deployed Pacific undersea force.
Captain Neil Steinhagen, commander of Submarine Squadron 15, stated that the deployment showcased the operational readiness of the force.
During the deployment, the submarine conducted various missions to enhance maritime operational capabilities.
The vessel also completed a port visit to Yokosuka, Japan, to support the navy’s regional maritime partnerships.
Commander Clint Emrich, commanding officer of USS Annapolis, praised the teamwork and precision of the crew throughout the operation.
He added that 30 sailors earned their submarine warfare insignia, known as "dolphins", during the transit. The return to Guam included traditional naval ceremonies for the sailors and their families.
USS Annapolis is one of five fast-attack submarines forward-deployed to Guam at Polaris Point.
Commissioned in 1992, the submarine is the fourth ship named after the capital of Maryland.