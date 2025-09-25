Local groups to protest against planned submarine base in Port Kembla, Australia

A local activist group calling itself Wollongong Against War and Nukes published the joint declaration on its website on Wednesday, September 24.

"We recognise the unique health and safety risks that come with nuclear-fuelled submarines, and the potential impact of a major or minor incident on the broader community and the environment we all enjoy," the declaration read.

"We are concerned by the lack of community consultation and fear the federal government will override local dissent to impose a nuclear submarine base, as well as a nearby site to store associated long-lived and hazardous radioactive waste from Australian, US or UK submarines. We will not let this happen."