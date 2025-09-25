Local groups to protest against planned submarine base in Port Kembla, Australia

Forty local organisations are set to protest against the planned establishment of a new base for the Royal Australian Navy's (RAN) future nuclear-powered submarines in Port Kembla in New South Wales.
The groups, which are based mainly in New South Wales' Illawarra region, have signed a joint declaration calling on the Australian Government not to proceed with its plans to construct the Port Kembla submarine base.
A local activist group calling itself Wollongong Against War and Nukes published the joint declaration on its website on Wednesday, September 24.
"We recognise the unique health and safety risks that come with nuclear-fuelled submarines, and the potential impact of a major or minor incident on the broader community and the environment we all enjoy," the declaration read.
"We are concerned by the lack of community consultation and fear the federal government will override local dissent to impose a nuclear submarine base, as well as a nearby site to store associated long-lived and hazardous radioactive waste from Australian, US or UK submarines. We will not let this happen."
The declaration also stated that the base would make the Illawarra, "a high priority target for conventional or nuclear attack from an adversary," and therefore building it, whether for Australian, UK, or US use, "would further escalate regional tensions."
Port Kembla is one of two locations in New South Wales that are being considered by the Australian Department of Defence for the establishment of bases for the RAN's SSN-AUKUS submarines due to their existing deep channels and available infrastructure.