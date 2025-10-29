Leonardo DRS raises 2025 guidance after strong Q3 performance

US-based defence supplier Leonardo DRS reported robust financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Revenue reached $960 million, up 18 per cent year-over-year.

Net earnings increased 26 per cent to $72 million, while adjusted EBITDA grew 17 per cent to $117 million. Diluted EPS rose 24 per cent to $0.26, and adjusted diluted EPS climbed 21 per cent to $0.29.