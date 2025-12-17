Kongsberg signs deal for German and Norwegian submarine combat systems

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace has signed a contract valued at NOK3.5 billion ($340 million) for the delivery of combat system elements to the German and Norwegian navies.
The agreement, finalised on December 17, 2025, covers systems for four Type 212CD submarines for the German Navy and two for Norway.
The contract was signed with kta naval systems, a joint venture established to develop, produce, and maintain combat systems for non-nuclear submarines from Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).
The venture is a collaboration between TKMS, its naval electronic systems business unit (Atlas Elektronik), and Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace.
This agreement follows an announcement earlier in December 2025 by the Norwegian Government, revealing plans to acquire two additional 212CD submarines. This procurement is in addition to the four vessels already ordered, pending formal approval by the Norwegian parliament.
Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, stated, “Submarines are an important strategic capability, helping to deter potential adversaries and strengthen the defence of national interests."