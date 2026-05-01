Kongsberg and OSI Maritime alliance targets Canadian naval contracts

Kongsberg and OSI Maritime Systems have signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on maritime navigation solutions for the Canadian and international markets.

This agreement establishes a framework for combining Kongsberg's maritime technologies with the navigation and integrated bridge expertise of OSI Maritime Systems.

According to Kongsberg, the partnership is intended to cover both subsurface and surface vessels while strengthening industrial participation within Canada.

Collaborative efforts will focus on submarine navigation, particularly for the Canadian patrol submarine project. The memorandum also includes surface vessel applications such as integrated navigation and bridge solutions for naval fleets.