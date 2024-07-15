Keel laid for South Korea's fifth KSS-III submarine

South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean has laid the keel of a new KSS-III diesel-electric submarine ordered by the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN). The submarine will be the fifth overall boat to be built under the KSS-III series, otherwise known as the Dosan Ahn Changho-class.

The submarine is also the second to be built under KSS-III Batch II. Notable differences from the Batch I boats will include a greater quantity of locally manufactured components, including the lithium batteries. South Korea's Defence Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said this will help minimise the risk of construction delays due to export controls and intellectual proprietary disputes that may arise in the future.