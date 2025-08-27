Keel-laying ceremony for the US Navy ballistic missile submarine USS Wisconsin, August 27, 2025
Keel-laying ceremony for the US Navy ballistic missile submarine USS Wisconsin, August 27, 2025General Dynamics Electric Boat
Keel laid for future US Navy submarine Wisconsin

General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) has laid the keel of the future USS Wisconsin, a Columbia-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) of the US Navy.

The future Wisconsin will belong to a class of SSBNs that will be the largest submarines ever built in the United States.

Upon completion, the boat will have a length of 560 feet (170 metres) and a displacement of 20,810 tons while armament will include 16 ballistic missiles and improved Mk 48 torpedoes.

GDEB is the prime contractor on the Columbia-class submarines, which will replace the aging Ohio-class SSBNs. The company will perform about 78 per cent of the construction of the Columbia-class at its manufacturing complex in Quonset Point, Rhode Island, while final assembly will take place in Groton, Connecticut.

The Columbia-class SSBN program has come under criticism due to delays and cost overruns.

Earlier this year, the US Government Accountability Office reported that the estimated total cost of the Columbia-class program has reached US$126 billion, or six per cent higher than initially projected.

Acquisition officials had remarked that manufacturing, workforce and supply chain issues have pushed the delivery of the first-in-class boat USS District of Columbia from its initial scheduled date of October 2027 to March 2029.

