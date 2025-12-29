Kawasaki barred from bidding in Japanese Defence Ministry tenders due to engine data falsification

In a supplementary investigation report submitted to the MOD last August, KHI admitted to the falsification claims and explained that it had recorded target values rather than actual fuel consumption rates on engine test result sheets. The company said that it resorted to this measure over the course of 33 years from 1988 to 2021 to ensure the timely delivery of the engines.

An investigation also found that multiple departments across KHI were involved in the falsification of data related to 66 engines.

All but one of the 24 submarines currently in service with the JMSDF are fitted with KHI-built diesel engines. According to the MOD, the data falsification issues were identified on all 23 boats fitted with the KHI engines.