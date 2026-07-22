Karman wins $21.3m US Navy torpedo contract

Northrop Grumman has awarded a $21.3 million contract to Karman Space and Defence for the proof of manufacture phase of the US Navy MK 54 torpedo fleet exercise section programme.
Announced on July 22, the contract covers validation of the system's design, manufacturing, and testing processes to support its transition to low-rate initial production.
This manufacturing phase will allow the US Navy to perform full system qualification before fielding the equipment across its fleet.
Used in anti-submarine warfare exercises involving the MK 54 lightweight torpedo, the fleet exercise section replaces live warheads with a non-explosive exercise and recovery assembly.
By replacing the warhead, Karman noted the system enables safe deployment in training environments, collection of performance data, and recovery of the unit for subsequent reuse to lower lifecycle costs and enhance fleet readiness.
Deployed across submarines, aircraft, and surface ships, the MK 54 lightweight torpedo is utilised by the US Navy alongside allied partner nations.