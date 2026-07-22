Karman wins $21.3m US Navy torpedo contract

Northrop Grumman has awarded a $21.3 million contract to Karman Space and Defence for the proof of manufacture phase of the US Navy MK 54 torpedo fleet exercise section programme.

Announced on July 22, the contract covers validation of the system's design, manufacturing, and testing processes to support its transition to low-rate initial production.

This manufacturing phase will allow the US Navy to perform full system qualification before fielding the equipment across its fleet.