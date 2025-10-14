Japan's sixth Taigei-class submarine floated out

The Taigei-class SSKs are modified variants of the Soryu-class submarines that have been in service with the JMSDF since 2009. JS Taigei, JS Hakugei, JS Jingei and JS Raigei (pictured) are the first four boats in the class to enter service while the future JS Chogei will be commissioned by 2026.

The Taigei-class boats will all utilise a similar overall hull design as the Soryu-class but with a heavier displacement to accommodate advanced sonar and snorkel systems. The Taigei-class were also designed to accommodate lithium-ion batteries, whereas all but one of the Soryu-class boats were originally equipped with traditional lead-acid batteries.