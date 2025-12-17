Japan's military buildup to propel Kawasaki Heavy's defence sales above forecast

Japan's accelerating defence spending will likely lift Kawasaki Heavy Industries' related sales above its projection in the coming years, its CEO said on Wednesday, as contractors benefit from an unprecedented military build-up.

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to raise defence spending to two per cent of GDP by the end of March 2026 from about one per cent in March 2023, two years earlier than planned, to deter China from pursuing its territorial ambitions in East Asia.