Indonesia's Scorpene-class submarine program moves to pre-production phase

The program to build new diesel-electric submarines for the Indonesian Navy recently entered its the pre-production phase, according to the company primarily responsible for manufacturing the vessels.

Indonesian state-owned shipbuilder PAL said this phase of the "Scorpene Evolved" program will entail comprehensive technical preparation as a prerequisite for the commencement of actual construction of the submarines.

The preparations will include establishing production systems, preparing manufacturing infrastructure to ensure compliance with international standards, finalising design elements, and integration of the workforce.