Indonesia's Scorpene-class submarine program moves to pre-production phase

The program to build new diesel-electric submarines for the Indonesian Navy recently entered its the pre-production phase, according to the company primarily responsible for manufacturing the vessels.
Indonesian state-owned shipbuilder PAL said this phase of the "Scorpene Evolved" program will entail comprehensive technical preparation as a prerequisite for the commencement of actual construction of the submarines.
The preparations will include establishing production systems, preparing manufacturing infrastructure to ensure compliance with international standards, finalising design elements, and integration of the workforce.
The Scorpene Evolved-class submarines will be built at PAL's facilities through a transfer of technology from French defence shipbuilder the Naval Group, the designer of the baseline Scorpene-class boats.
The Scorpene Evolved submarines will have reduced acoustic signatures and will be fitted with lithium-ion batteries promising a maximum submerged endurance of 80 days. Indonesia also has the option to have the boats fitted with air-independent propulsion after these have already entered service.
Fabrication of the submarines' initial qualification sections is already underway at PAL's Surabaya facilities.