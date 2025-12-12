Indian, Brazilian Navies ink submarine maintenance MOU with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL), the Indian Navy, and the Brazilian Navy have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the maintenance of Scorpene-class diesel-electric submarines and other naval ships, the Indian Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed.

The MOD said the tripartite MOU will establish a comprehensive framework for exchange of technical information, maintenance philosophies, industrial practices, spare parts support, and personnel training, aimed at enhancing operational availability and lifecycle support for the Scorpene-class submarines operated by both India and Brazil.