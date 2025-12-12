Indian, Brazilian Navies ink submarine maintenance MOU with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

India's Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL), the Indian Navy, and the Brazilian Navy have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the maintenance of Scorpene-class diesel-electric submarines and other naval ships, the Indian Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed.
The MOD said the tripartite MOU will establish a comprehensive framework for exchange of technical information, maintenance philosophies, industrial practices, spare parts support, and personnel training, aimed at enhancing operational availability and lifecycle support for the Scorpene-class submarines operated by both India and Brazil.
The parties will actively exchange technical expertise related to maintenance procedures, repair methodologies, special tools, equipment, and lifecycle support for submarines and military ships, while also cooperating with manufacturers, technology providers, spare parts suppliers, and shipyard infrastructure developers.
The MOU will further promote joint research, development, innovation, and training in weapon systems, machinery, and other critical naval technologies.
To ensure sustained progress, technical delegations from MDL and the two countries' navies will meet annually, alternating between India and Brazil, to review advancements, share best practices, assess high-relevance maintenance cases, and identify future opportunities for cooperation.
The parties have also reaffirmed strict protocols for confidentiality and secure handling of sensitive information in accordance with national regulations and international commitments.
Additionally, the MOU specifies that no financial transfers will occur between the parties, with each retaining full autonomy and responsibility for its own costs.
MDL has been building submarines for the Indian Navy since the 1980s. The Kalvari-class boats, which are based on the Scorpene-class, were manufactured by MDL.