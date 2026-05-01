German-Greek partnership to implement mid-life upgrades on Hellenic Navy submarines

German naval shipbuilder TKMS and Greece's Skaramangas Shipyards have entered into a comprehensive and exclusive agreement to jointly execute the mid-life upgrade (MLU) program for the four Type 214 diesel-electric submarines of the Hellenic Navy.
By working directly with TKMS as original equipment manufacturer, the Hellenic Navy will ensures full system compatibility, seamless integration of upgraded technologies, and uninterrupted access to critical technical data and spare parts — significantly reducing technical and programmatic risk while safeguarding operational readiness.
TKMS said a substantial portion of the MLU activities will be carried out domestically, enabling advanced technology transfer and strengthening Greece's sovereign capabilities in naval defence.
The planned upgrades are designed to enhance interoperability, enable the integration of advanced combat systems, and align the fleet with evolving European defence initiatives and standards.
TKMS said that, in this context, the program will support long-term strategic planning, including potential future acquisitions of next-generation submarine platforms and the adoption of common systems that will enhance operational cohesion across the fleet.
The partnership is designed to deliver the MLU program while also establishing a sustainable industrial foundation for future maintenance, upgrades, and potential new construction programs, according to TKMS.