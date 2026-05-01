German-Greek partnership to implement mid-life upgrades on Hellenic Navy submarines

German naval shipbuilder TKMS and Greece's Skaramangas Shipyards have entered into a comprehensive and exclusive agreement to jointly execute the mid-life upgrade (MLU) program for the four Type 214 diesel-electric submarines of the Hellenic Navy.

By working directly with TKMS as original equipment manufacturer, the Hellenic Navy will ensures full system compatibility, seamless integration of upgraded technologies, and uninterrupted access to critical technical data and spare parts — significantly reducing technical and programmatic risk while safeguarding operational readiness.

TKMS said a substantial portion of the MLU activities will be carried out domestically, enabling advanced technology transfer and strengthening Greece's sovereign capabilities in naval defence.