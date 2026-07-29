General Dynamics' marine division powers its Q2 earnings

General Dynamics on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit and revenue, driven by strength in its aerospace and marine segments.

The defence contractor reported quarterly per-share profit of $4.24, compared with analysts' estimate of $3.97, according to data compiled by LSEG. Total bookings during the quarter were 1.4 times billings, suggesting robust demand for the company's defence and aerospace products.

"Our businesses delivered solid results in the quarter, with revenue growth across all four segments – including double-digit increases in revenue and noteworthy margin expansion in aerospace and marine systems," said CEO Phebe Novakovic.