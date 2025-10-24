General Dynamics beats results estimates on strong submarine/Gulfstream deliveries

General Dynamics on Friday beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter profit and revenue, driven by strong nuclear-powered submarine deliveries and Gulfstream jets, as affluent customers continued to spend on high-end air travel.
The company's adjusted profit came in at $3.88 per share for the quarter, above analysts' estimate of $3.70 per share, according to data compiled by LSEG.
Shares of the defense major rose 1.6 per cent before the bell.
Among its defense units, General Dynamics' nuclear-powered submarine-making marine systems segment saw a nearly 14 per cent rise in revenue.
Defense manufacturers are seeing strong demand for weapons and other equipment due to the geopolitical uncertainty and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, with some predicting strong profits for the rest of this year.
The Reston, Virginia-based company reported a 10.6 per cent rise in quarterly revenue to $12.91 billion which also beat Wall Street analyst estimates of $12.57 billion.
(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Leroy Leo)