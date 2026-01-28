General Dynamics beats Q4 forecasts on strength in combat and marine units

General Dynamics posted fourth-quarter profit and revenue above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday. This was driven by growth in its combat and marine systems segments.

As geopolitical uncertainty and global conflicts continued to buoy demand for arms and ammunition during the quarter, General Dynamics' marine business benefited from improving supply chain conditions. It also saw support from government investments in the Columbia and Virginia class nuclear-powered submarine programmes.

The combat systems segment, which manufactures combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, also benefited from growing international demand. This was especially evident in Europe.