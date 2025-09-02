Fincantieri and Poland's PGZ sign MOU for naval defence cooperation

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and Polish defence group Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a framework for strategic collaboration in the naval defence sector.

The MOU is aimed at supporting the modernisation of the Polish Navy, with a particular focus on the country's ORKA submarine acquisition programme. Under the agreement, Fincantieri and PGZ will explore joint opportunities in the design, construction, and through-life support of advanced naval platforms, including submarines.