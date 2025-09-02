Fincantieri and Poland's PGZ sign MOU for naval defence cooperation
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri and Polish defence group Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to establish a framework for strategic collaboration in the naval defence sector.
The MOU is aimed at supporting the modernisation of the Polish Navy, with a particular focus on the country's ORKA submarine acquisition programme. Under the agreement, Fincantieri and PGZ will explore joint opportunities in the design, construction, and through-life support of advanced naval platforms, including submarines.
Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, stated that Poland is a key strategic partner and that the company brings expertise to support the ORKA programme, citing a track record of more than 180 submarines built. He added that Fincantieri aims to develop a long-term industrial cooperation with PGZ and the national defence industry.
The two companies aim to develop joint opportunities not only for the Polish Navy but also for broader international markets. PGZ is Poland’s state-owned defence group, managing a portfolio of companies active in shipbuilding, offshore construction, and the technical modernisation of the Polish Armed Forces.