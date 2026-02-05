FEATURE | Trump rejects Russian proposal to extend nuclear weapons deployment caps

US President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected an offer from his Russian counterpart to voluntarily extend the caps on strategic nuclear weapons deployments after the treaty that held them in check for more than two decades expired.

"Rather than extend 'New START'...we should have our nuclear experts work on a new, improved and modernised treaty that can last long into the future," Trump wrote in a post on social media.

Trump was responding to a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the sides to adhere for a year to the limits set by the 2010 accord on deployments of strategic nuclear warheads and the missiles, aircraft and submarines that carry them. New START was the last arms control treaty between the world's two largest nuclear weapons powers.

It allowed for only a single extension, which Putin and former US President Joe Biden agreed to for five years in 2021. Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was still ready to engage in dialogue with the US if Washington responded constructively to Putin's proposal.