FEATURE | New START nuclear treaty explained: limits, risks and what comes next

The last Russia-US nuclear arms control treaty, known as New START, is due to expire on February 5.

Here is a guide to the treaty and why it matters.

Who signed New START, and what does it say?

New START was signed in 2010 by US President Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev, an ally of Vladimir Putin who served a single term as Russia's president. At the time, relations between the two countries were undergoing a "reset". The treaty came into force the following year.

The treaty sets limits on strategic nuclear weapons - the kind that each side would use to strike the opponent's vital political, military and industrial centres in the event of a nuclear war. It caps the number of deployed strategic warheads at 1,550 on each side, with no more than 700 deployed ground- or submarine-launched missiles and bomber planes, and 800 launchers.