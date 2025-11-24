Fairbanks Morse Defense to acquire UK-based naval components maker

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) has entered into an agreement with IMI to acquire its Birmingham, UK-based Truflo Marine business. The acquisition is intended to enhance FMD's valve design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities for allied naval submarine and surface vessels.
Truflo Marine specialises in advanced valve design and control solutions for mission-critical naval systems.
Its portfolio includes high-performance valve designs currently in service with more than 34 allied navies worldwide. The transaction includes Truflo’s Birmingham facility and approximately 270 employees.
IMI stated that the divestment reflects its role as active managers of the business and is intended to further align the group with three specific growth trends: energy, automation, and healthcare.
Steve Pykett, CEO of Fairbanks Morse Defense, said, “Truflo Marine’s suite of highly-engineered products…perfectly complements our existing build-to-print capabilities.”
Pykett added that combining Truflo’s design expertise with FMD’s manufacturing and service network positions the company to deliver integrated valve solutions to allied naval forces. The sale is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory review and approval.