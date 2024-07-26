Dutch court junks German shipbuilder's protest against submarine contract award to competitor

A Dutch court has rejected a German shipbuilder's protest against the Dutch Ministry of Defence's (MOD) selection of a French company for the construction of a new class of diesel-electric submarines for the Royal Netherlands Navy.

In its decision on Wednesday, July 24, the District Court of The Hague ruled in the case in which Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) objected to the provisional decision of the MOD to award the construction of four Orka-class submarines to France's Naval Group. The preliminary contract was awarded by the MOD to the Naval Group in March, and the subsequent award decision made in mid-June was widely supported in the Netherlands' House of Representatives with a large majority of votes.