Contract awarded for modernisation of Royal Norwegian Navy's Ula-class submarines

The contract awarded by the NDMA is worth about NOK436 million (US$42 million). The scope of the work includes upgrades to the software and the hardware of the combat system on board each of the submarines.

Kongsberg supplied the combat system to the Ula-class boats and has previously conducted upgrade programs. The company said the latest upgrades will contribute to keep the submarines operational until the new Type 212CD boats are introduced in the 2030s.