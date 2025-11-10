Collaboration to deliver combat system capability for AUKUS submarines

Four defence companies have proposed the establishment of an "AUKUS combat systems collaborative team" in contemplation of a potential role for Australia’s SSN-AUKUS conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines, under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed recently.

BAE Systems, Raytheon Australia, General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS), and Thales propose to lead the design and lay the foundations for manufacture and integration of combat systems for SSN-AUKUS under agreements to be negotiated with the governments of Australia and the United Kingdom.