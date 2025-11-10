Collaboration to deliver combat system capability for AUKUS submarines

Four defence companies have proposed the establishment of an "AUKUS combat systems collaborative team" in contemplation of a potential role for Australia’s SSN-AUKUS conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines, under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed recently.
BAE Systems, Raytheon Australia, General Dynamics Mission Systems (GDMS), and Thales propose to lead the design and lay the foundations for manufacture and integration of combat systems for SSN-AUKUS under agreements to be negotiated with the governments of Australia and the United Kingdom.
SSN-AUKUS will be based on the UK’s next-generation design and incorporate technology from all Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. GDMS said the combination of technology from all three nations is intended to deliver a submarine that will meet Australia’s long-term defence requirements.
Under the MOU, the parties have agreed to work collaboratively to design a best of class tri-national combat system as a shared solution for Australia and the UK in support of SSN-AUKUS. This system builds on GDMS' existing AN/BYG-1 combat control system that is co-funded by the U.S. and Australia and leverages the existing industrial base and workforce supporting both the US Navy and the Royal Australian Navy.
AN/BYG-1 is an open-architecture system that integrates tactical control, payload and weapons control, and information assurance.
The system is installed on Australia’s Collins-class submarines, as well as the US Navy's Virginia, Los Angeles, Ohio, Columbia, and Seawolf-class submarines.
BAE Systems is the prime contractor for the design and manufacture of the Royal Navy's UK submarine fleet and will produce the design of the SSN-AUKUS submarines and build the UK's SSN-AUKUS submarines in Barrow, UK.
BAE Systems Australia Submarines, alongside ASC, has been selected by the Australian Government to build Australia's SSN-AUKUS submarines in Adelaide, South Australia, based on the UK SSN-AUKUS design.