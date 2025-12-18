Chinese builder launches Pakistan Navy's fourth Hangor-class submarine

The future Ghazi is the fourth submarine in the Hangor-class, which are variants of the Type 039A or Yuan-class boats being operated by the People's Liberation Army Navy. Thailand had also placed orders for variants of the Type 039A boats.

Upon completion, the submarine will have a length of 76 metres, a hull diameter of 8.4 metres, a displacement of 2,800 tonnes, air-independent propulsion, and armament consisting of torpedoes, cruise missiles, and anti-ship missiles.