Chinese builder launches Pakistan Navy's fourth Hangor-class submarine

The Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group of China recently launched a new diesel-electric attack submarine ordered by the Pakistan Navy.
The future PNS Ghazi and three other Hangor-class submarines, including class lead boat PNS Hangor, will be built in China while the remaining four boats will be constructed in Pakistan by Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.
The future Ghazi is the fourth submarine in the Hangor-class, which are variants of the Type 039A or Yuan-class boats being operated by the People's Liberation Army Navy. Thailand had also placed orders for variants of the Type 039A boats.
Upon completion, the submarine will have a length of 76 metres, a hull diameter of 8.4 metres, a displacement of 2,800 tonnes, air-independent propulsion, and armament consisting of torpedoes, cruise missiles, and anti-ship missiles.
The submarine will be powered by four diesel engines, which are expected to deliver a maximum submerged speed of 17 knots and a range of more than 760 nautical miles.
The future Ghazi and her Hangor-class sisters will be operated on anti-access/area denial operations.
The Pakistan Navy said that the four Hangor-class boats being built in China are now undergoing sea trials.