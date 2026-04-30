China-Pakistan defence ties reach deeper with new submarine deal

Pakistan's Navy will be getting a fleet of advanced Chinese submarines, a statement from the military and a government official said on Thursday, a move to strengthen Islamabad's maritime security as part of a growing defence cooperation with Beijing.

The subs are in addition to Chinese-made J10-C fighter jets, which were war-tested for the first time during last year's Pakistan-India conflict. Pakistan and China are longtime allies and their defence cooperation has been enhanced since the conflict erupted.

Islamabad says the Chinese-made planes were part of its air assault that downed India's French-made Rafale fighter jets last summer.